Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $108.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.

NYSE MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $114.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

