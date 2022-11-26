Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Medtronic worth $169,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $50,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.