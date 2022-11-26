MELD Price Reaches $0.0154 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $33.28 million and $619,438.81 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,162,165,016 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01451136 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,060,104.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

