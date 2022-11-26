MetisDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.12 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $18.47 or 0.00111767 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 3% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $81.35 million and $3.12 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.16490589 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,290,122.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

