MetisDAO Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $18.23 or 0.00110521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $80.30 million and $2.76 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,496.47 or 0.99997819 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010419 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00239659 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.16490589 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,290,122.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.