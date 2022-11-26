Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.31.

MAA stock opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $7,282,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

