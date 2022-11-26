MinePlex (PLEX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $36.00 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009496 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.20 or 0.08278125 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00491798 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,668,523 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.