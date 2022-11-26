Mirova Buys New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mirova purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,645,000 after purchasing an additional 276,745 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 343,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,201 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

MS stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

