Mirova Buys Shares of 2,826 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Biogen Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $305.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $307.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.