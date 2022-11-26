Mirova Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mirova increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average of $199.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

