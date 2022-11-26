Mirova Has $417,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

