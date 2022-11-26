Mirova Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mirova reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Trimble by 299.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after buying an additional 554,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TRMB stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $89.30.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
