Mirova Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mirova reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Trimble by 299.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after buying an additional 554,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Trimble

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

