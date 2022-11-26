Mirova Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirova lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in IDEX were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

IDEX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $236.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.91. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

