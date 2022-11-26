Mirova Sells 29,537 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mirova cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,537 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

