Mirova Takes $360,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Mirova bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

WMS opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $7,487,848.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,136.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,527 shares of company stock worth $54,603,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

