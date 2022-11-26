Mirova Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mirova bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

NFLX opened at $285.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $676.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.19. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

