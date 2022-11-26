Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Moderna were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.
In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,760,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,436 shares of company stock valued at $74,016,932 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
