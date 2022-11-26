Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Moderna were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $176.40 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,760,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,436 shares of company stock valued at $74,016,932 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.