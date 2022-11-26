Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Monadelphous Group Price Performance

Monadelphous Group stock opened at 8.61 on Tuesday. Monadelphous Group has a 52 week low of 6.24 and a 52 week high of 8.66.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

