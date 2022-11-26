Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $136,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

