Morgan Stanley Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $19.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NYSE:VNO opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

