Morgan Stanley Trims Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Target Price to GBX 850

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($12.06) to GBX 850 ($10.05) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,010 ($11.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.35) to GBX 598 ($7.07) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.70) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $855.50.

Drax Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

