National Bankshares Downgrades Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) to Tender

National Bankshares cut shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$30.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$42.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.83. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

