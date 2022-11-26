Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International owned 0.78% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $38,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

NYSE BFAM opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

