Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $101.37 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

