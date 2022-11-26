Natixis Investment Managers International Has $15.64 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

Shares of MPWR opened at $369.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $573.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.57.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

