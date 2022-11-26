Natixis Investment Managers International Has $25.38 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

