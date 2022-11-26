Natixis Investment Managers International Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,566,241,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,241,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,182,613,000 after purchasing an additional 161,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

TSLA opened at $182.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $577.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.42. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

