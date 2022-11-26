Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 48,135 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 410,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 324,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,189 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

