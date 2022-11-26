Natixis Investment Managers International Takes $4.09 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -933.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

