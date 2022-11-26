Navcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.35 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $1,297.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00124187 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00230371 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00054506 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00061997 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,933,783 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

