Neutrino USD (USDN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.50 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $625.22 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00005565 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.81 or 0.08260749 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492079 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.03 or 0.29930562 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
