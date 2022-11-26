New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:GBR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.63. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
About New Concept Energy
