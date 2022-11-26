New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.63. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

