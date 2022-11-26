New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Bank of America

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on NGD. National Bankshares lifted their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.25. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.28.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
