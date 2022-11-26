NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) & Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Financial Comparison

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty pays out -92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.12 $43.08 million $1.53 12.48 Clipper Realty $122.73 million 0.99 -$7.59 million ($0.41) -18.39

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Clipper Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 29.37% 16.62% 0.67% Clipper Realty -4.59% -10.61% -0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 2 0 1 2.67 Clipper Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Clipper Realty.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Clipper Realty on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

