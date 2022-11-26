NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

