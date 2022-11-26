Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $236.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.75. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $271.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Nordson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,489,000 after purchasing an additional 260,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

