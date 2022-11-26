Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wallbox to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.18.

Wallbox Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Wallbox in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

