NSUR COIN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.60 Million (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $38,613.74 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

