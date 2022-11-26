OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.66 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00007217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $166.53 million and $25.66 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00077264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000292 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.