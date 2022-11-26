OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $167.72 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00007228 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $167.72 million and $23.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00078027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00062089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000292 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

