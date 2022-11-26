OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $433,400.49 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

