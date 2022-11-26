Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,390 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 94,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,498. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

