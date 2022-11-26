Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.10%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

