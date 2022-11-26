Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 17,765 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.27. 107,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,265. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $115.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

