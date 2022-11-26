Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 5,018 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,404,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

CLX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.50. 655,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

