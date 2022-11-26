Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 64,188 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,188 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,432,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,675. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.