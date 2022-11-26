Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Black Hills as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. 121,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

