Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of UGI by 107.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. 760,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,363. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

