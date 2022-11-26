Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,699,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,514,226 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $202,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 495,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,332. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

