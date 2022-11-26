Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in PPL by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 323,873 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Up 0.4 %

PPL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

